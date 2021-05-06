NASA Done With Critical Design Review of OSAM-1 Spacecraft

OSAM-1

NASA has concluded the critical design review of a spacecraft designed to demonstrate on-orbit refueling, manufacturing and assembly. The On-orbit Servicing, Assembly and Manufacturing (OSAM-1) mission completed its CDR in April with the help of Maxar Technologies, NASA said Wednesday.

NASA and Maxar may now fabricate, assemble, integrate and test OSAM-1, following the CDR's completion.

The spacecraft features a servicing payload, two robotic arms and the Space Infrastructure Dexterous Robot (SPIDER) that will build a communications antenna in space. SPIDER will also use Tethers Unlimited's MakerSat technology to manufacture a beam while in orbit.

Maxar is in contract to build both SPIDER and OSAM-1's bus. The company is scheduled to complete and test OSAM-1 in mid-2022, before integration activities that will take place at Maryland-based Goddard Space Flight Center.