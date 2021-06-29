NASA Stands up Group to Explore Space Sustainability Efforts; Bhavya Lal Quoted

Space Debris Reduction

NASA has launched an internal effort to determine what the space agency can do in support of orbital debris reduction and space safety, Space News reported Sunday.

Bhavya Lal, who advises the NASA administrator on budget and finance, now leads a team working to explore efforts the agency can adopt in the area of space sustainability.

“We’ve assembled an orbital debris review team in-house to evaluate how NASA can be a more effective leader in the area of space sustainability," Lal said at the Secure World Foundation’s Summit for Space Sustainability, which took place last Wednesday.

The new team's activities aim to improve debris tracking, reduce the addition of new debris and create debris removal methods.