GSA Names Nina Albert Public Buildings Service Commissioner

Nina Albert , formerly vice president of real estate and parking at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), has been named commissioner of the General Services Administration's public buildings service (GSA PBS).

She will be responsible for managing the agency’s federal real estate portfolio that includes facility construction and maintenance projects, GSA said Wednesday.

Her two-decade professional experience covers public real estate disposition, public-private partnership negotiation and sustainable development work. In her previous role, Albert oversaw WMATA's transit-oriented development and multibillion-dollar real estate portfolios in the Washington, D.C. metro region.

She also worked as a project manager at the D.C. Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development and as a company executive officer at the U.S. Army Signal Corps earlier in her career.

Albert holds both an MBA in real estate and an MRP in urban planning from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.