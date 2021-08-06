DHS S&T to Host Tech Showcase for Silicon Valley Innovation Program Startups; Melissa Oh Quoted

Silicon Valley Innovation Program

Twenty-six Silicon Valley Innovation Program-backed startups will demonstrate how their technology projects could support the Department of Homeland Security's missions during a three-day event hosted by the DHS Science and Technology Directorate.

The virtual demonstration series starting on Sept. 14 will provide SVIP-funded startups with opportunities to showcase technologies in support of DHS components and the global innovation community, the agency said Thursday.

“Participants will see how SVIP startup performers have incorporated DHS requirements into their commercial products, expanding their capabilities and providing DHS operational components access to innovative commercial products that address their most critical mission needs," shared Melissa Oh, managing director of SVIP.

The event will also feature a panel discussion with government and industry experts. They will tackle industry trends, COVID-19 response and mitigation, and best practices in artificial intelligence, aviation and interoperability.

SVIP was initiated to expand DHS S&T’s reach and enable it to work with innovation communities to identify new technologies meant to enhance national security.