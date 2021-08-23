Space Force Establishes Space Training & Readiness Command

Space Training and Readiness

The U.S. Space Force has stood up Space Training and Readiness Command, the third and final field command responsible for the service branch's doctrine, training, test and education initiatives, C4ISRNET reported Saturday.

STARCOM, whose establishment aligned with Space Force's organization restructuring efforts, will be headed by Brig. Gen. Shawn Bratton of the National Guard Bureau and will be based at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Bratton was the planning lead for STARCOM. His military experience includes time serving as director of space forces at Northern Command and deputy director of operations at Space Command.

He will lead STARCOM as the command focuses on five deltas: training; doctrine and wargaming; range and aggressor; test and evaluation; and education.

Prior to its launch as a field command, STARCOM functioned as a provisional delta under Space Operations Command.