GovExec Continues Growth Trajectory Through Acquisition Strategy; CEO Tim Hartman Quoted

Tim Hartman CEO GovExec

GovExec announced on Tuesday that the company has acquired Market Connections, a highly respected research and insights company within the public sector, to further enhance the company’s data and insights products, buyer intent capabilities and content production to support government contractors’ entire go-to-market strategy.

“Market Connections brings its deep expertise in research and, even more importantly, in mining that research for insights that can drive strategy, marketing and spend decisions,” said GovExec CEO Tim Hartman.

Market Connections has helped government contractors develop and execute comprehensive research for more than 25 years that enables them to understand the greater competitive landscape.

Through the acquisition, Market Connections will accelerate its growth and work to build more products and insights solutions for the public sector.

“Bringing their actionable intelligence in-house fuels the growth of our Research Center of Excellence and will prove to be a real game-changer as we expand our offerings across the public sector,” Hartman added.

Aaron Heffron, who will become the executive vice president for Market Connections following the completion of the acquisition, will lead the new research center and bring his two and a half decades of experience in the research and analysis of various industries, including the federal sector, trade associations, technology and others.

In addition, Market Connections CEO Lisa Dezzutti will remain with the company in an advisory capacity. Dezzutti expressed her excitement to bring the growth of the company to the next level and elevate its products and service offerings to support its clients.

Recently, the company announced its acquisition of 1105 Media Inc’s Public Sector 360 Group to expand its audience in government technology and reinforce its commitment to the government market.

With the news of Market Connections being the latest acquisition for GovExec, the company’s consolidation of industry platforms continues with its ninth addition to the company since its inception in March 2020.