Unanet

DISA Forms New Office to Support Warfighter Hosting, Compute Capabilities

Carol Collins October 4, 2021 News, Technology

DISA Forms New Office to Support Warfighter Hosting, Compute Capabilities
Hosting and Compute Capabilities

The Defense Information Systems Agency has established a new office aimed at providing warfighters with hosting and compute capabilities through modern data center and cloud services, FCW reported Sunday. 

The Hosting and Compute Center is intended to integrate the cloud computing program office with the services directorate and ecosystem of DISA. 

An agency spokesperson told FCW that Sharon Woods, executive director of the agency’s Cloud Computing Program Office, assumed Friday the acting director role in the new organization. 

Earlier in January, the Department of Defense announced its plan to transition the management of enterprise cloud efforts from the agency’s Office of the Chief Information Officer to DISA. 

In July, the DOD decided to drop the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract and replaced it with the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability program that will seek to deliver multicloud requirements spanning all three security levels of the department. 

Les Benito, CCPO director of operations, said DISA is eyeing to release the solicitations for the JWCC initiative this month and award contracts by April 2022 if the plan pushes through, AFCEA reported Friday.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

DHS

DHS, NATO Conclude Testing of NICS First Responder Comms Platform

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T) and NATO conducted the final exercise under a partnership to test a modern first responder communications platform. The DHS-NATO Advanced Regional Civil Emergency Coordination Project commenced in 2016 to demonstrate and further develop the Next-Generation Incident Command System.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved