DISA Forms New Office to Support Warfighter Hosting, Compute Capabilities

Hosting and Compute Capabilities

The Defense Information Systems Agency has established a new office aimed at providing warfighters with hosting and compute capabilities through modern data center and cloud services, FCW reported Sunday.

The Hosting and Compute Center is intended to integrate the cloud computing program office with the services directorate and ecosystem of DISA.

An agency spokesperson told FCW that Sharon Woods, executive director of the agency’s Cloud Computing Program Office, assumed Friday the acting director role in the new organization.

Earlier in January, the Department of Defense announced its plan to transition the management of enterprise cloud efforts from the agency’s Office of the Chief Information Officer to DISA.

In July, the DOD decided to drop the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract and replaced it with the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability program that will seek to deliver multicloud requirements spanning all three security levels of the department.