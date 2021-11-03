Adm. Christopher Grady Nominated to Joint Staff Vice Chair Role

Adm. Christopher Grady, commander of the U.S. Navy’s Fleet Forces Command, has been nominated by President Biden to serve as the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s next vice chairman. He will still hold the rank of admiral after his nomination pushes through, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Grady has concurrently led USFFC and U.S. Naval Forces Northern Command since May 2018. In February 2015, he also took on leadership responsibilities at U.S. Strategic Command’s Joint Force Maritime Component and Naval Forces Strategic Command.

He previously commanded the U.S. 6th Fleet and Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO. If confirmed by the Senate, he will succeed Air Force Gen. John Hyten, who intends to retire when his term as JCS vice chairman expires at the end of November.