AeroVironment has received a contract from the U.S. Army Capability Program Executive for Aviation’s Uncrewed Aircraft Systems Project Office for the production of AV P550 long-range reconnaissance, or LRR, systems .

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What Capabilities Will the AV P550 LRR UAS Provide?

The Army said Friday the AV P550 platform , procured through the UAS Marketplace basic ordering agreement, is designed to support battalion commanders with reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition functions. The system is intended to support ground forces operating in complex and contested environments by enhancing situational awareness, enabling units to identify and engage hazards while maintaining a safe distance from enemy contact.

“The UAS Marketplace reduces traditional, lengthy procurement timelines to a few days. This allows us to get the most advanced capabilities into the hands of our Soldiers at the speed of relevance, ensuring they are equipped to meet current and future challenges,” said Danielle Medaglia, project manager for uncrewed aircraft systems.

What Does the Initial Contract Cover?

In August 2025, AeroVironment delivered its Group 2 P550 small UAS to the Army under the LRR program. This shipment, which includes both the P550 platforms and equipment training, supports Transformation in Contact, or TiC, brigades, ensuring these units can rapidly integrate the new technology into their training and active operations.