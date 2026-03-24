AeroVironment logo. AV secured a contract from the U.S. Army to produce P550 LRR UAS.
AeroVironment has secured a contract from the U.S. Army to produce P550 long-range reconnaissance unmanned aircraft systems.
Logo: AeroVironment AV / LinkedIn
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AeroVironment Lands Army Contract for P550 Long-Range Reconnaissance UAS

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AeroVironment has received a contract from the U.S. Army Capability Program Executive for Aviation’s Uncrewed Aircraft Systems Project Office for the production of AV P550 long-range reconnaissance, or LRR, systems.

AeroVironment Lands Army Contract for P550 Long-Range Reconnaissance UAS

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18 examines how the Army’s Transformation Initiative is reshaping modernization, contracting and resource strategies to support its 2030 goals, including building a unified network. Register today to gain valuable insights and connect with key defense leaders.

What Capabilities Will the AV P550 LRR UAS Provide?

The Army said Friday the AV P550 platform, procured through the UAS Marketplace basic ordering agreement, is designed to support battalion commanders with reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition functions. The system is intended to support ground forces operating in complex and contested environments by enhancing situational awareness, enabling units to identify and engage hazards while maintaining a safe distance from enemy contact.

“The UAS Marketplace reduces traditional, lengthy procurement timelines to a few days. This allows us to get the most advanced capabilities into the hands of our Soldiers at the speed of relevance, ensuring they are equipped to meet current and future challenges,” said Danielle Medaglia, project manager for uncrewed aircraft systems.

What Does the Initial Contract Cover?

In August 2025, AeroVironment delivered its Group 2 P550 small UAS to the Army under the LRR program. This shipment, which includes both the P550 platforms and equipment training, supports Transformation in Contact, or TiC, brigades, ensuring these units can rapidly integrate the new technology into their training and active operations.

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