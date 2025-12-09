Agencies Cut 43 Excessive Contracts Worth $3.5B

The Department of Government Efficiency announced that federal agencies terminated 43 excessive contracts with a total ceiling value of $3.5 billion over the past five days, resulting in approximately $222 million in savings.

What Were the Canceled Government Contracts?

In a post on X Saturday, DOGE said the canceled contracts include a $29 million Department of Commerce consulting contract to provide staff to conduct program management as well as planning, analysis and project management support and a $4.3 million IT contract of the Department of the Treasury to “develop a comprehensive strategic narrative and management approach aimed at the Human Centered Transformation and Enhanced Partnerships.”

In early November, DOGE announced that agencies achieved $103 million in savings after canceling 103 contracts worth approximately $4.4 billion combined.

Which Federal Agencies Account for DOGE’s Most Reported Savings?

As of Oct. 4, DOGE said it has saved approximately $214 billion through contract renegotiations, asset sales and prevention of fraudulent and improper payments, amounting to about $1,329 per American taxpayer.

The top five agencies reporting the most savings are the Department of Health and Human Services, the General Services Administration, the Social Security Administration, the Office of Personnel Management and the Small Business Administration, according to DOGE.