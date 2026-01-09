Eric Fanning. The AIA CEO welcomed President Trump’s EO aimed at accelerating defense contracting.
AIA CEO Eric Fanning welcomed President Trump's EO aimed at accelerating defense contracting.
Photo: Aerospace Industries Association
AIA Backs Trump Push to Speed Defense Contracting, Urges Stable Demand Signals

2 mins read

The Aerospace Industries Association has expressed support for President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at reshaping defense contracting practices, stating that the administration’s focus on accelerating acquisition aligns with industry efforts to deliver capabilities to U.S. warfighters more quickly.

Why Does AIA Support Faster Defense Acquisition?

In a statement released Thursday, AIA President and CEO Eric Fanning, a past Wash100 Award recipient, said defense companies are already mobilizing to improve speed, innovation and production capacity, but emphasized that sustained investment depends on predictable requirements and long-term commitments from the government.

“The proven way to drive investment across the defense ecosystem is by providing stable demand signals and clear requirements,” Fanning noted. “Multi-year procurement agreements, like the new munitions framework, supported by appropriations, show how strategic planning drives results.”

According to the AIA CEO, accelerating acquisition timelines will help ensure warfighters receive critical capabilities without unnecessary delays, while reinforcing U.S. leadership in defense technology.

How Does Private Investment Factor Into Defense Readiness?

The trade group emphasized that attracting private investment has long been a defining advantage of the U.S. defense industry, highlighting the importance of federal policies in continuing to encourage capital investment in manufacturing and production capacity.

“We share this Administration’s deep commitment to U.S. national security and our troops, and we will continue working with them to advance policies that reward performance, strengthen the defense industrial base, and keep America ahead of fast-moving threats,” Fanning said. 

The White House issued the executive order, titled “Prioritizing The Warfighter in Defense Contracting,” on Wednesday, directing changes to defense contracting practices, including closer scrutiny of contractor performance, investment behavior and executive compensation.

