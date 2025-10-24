Eric Fanning. The AIA CEO commented on a joint report with Kearney on strengthening U.S. aerospace and defense supply chains.
AIA President and CEO Eric Fanning commented on a joint report with Kearney about strengthening U.S. aerospace and defense supply chains and expanding domestic manufacturing.
Eric Fanning/Aerospace Industries Association
/

AIA-Kearney Report Outlines Roadmap to Build Resilient Aerospace & Defense Supply Chains

2 mins read

A joint report by the Aerospace Industries Association and Kearney outlines how U.S. aerospace and defense companies are reshaping their manufacturing strategies to establish resilient and secure supply chains.

According to the report titled “Strategic Localization: Balancing Risk, Value, and Technology Sovereignty in Aerospace and Defense Supply Chains,” nearly 60 percent of A&D companies are exploring opportunities to return production to the U.S., with 15 percent already taking steps to broaden domestic manufacturing.

“The backbone of American aerospace and defense is our supply chain. When disruptions strike, the impact is immediate,” AIA President and CEO Eric Fanning said in a statement published Thursday.

“AIA’s new report with Kearney makes clear that expanding domestic manufacturing is essential to reducing risk, accelerating innovation and ensuring we can respond rapidly in times of crisis. By investing in resilient, high-tech production at home, we not only protect our national security, but also maintain America’s leadership in the global aerospace marketplace,” added Fanning, a previous Wash100 awardee.

What Are the AIA-Kearney Report’s Policy Recommendations?

The report outlines several industry and policy recommendations to achieve a more resilient A&D supply chain. These include investing in training, reskilling programs and apprenticeships to build and maintain a pipeline of American talent. It also includes establishing transparent criteria for research, development and manufacturing support while reducing uncertainty linked to export control and procurement rules; and streamlining Small Business Administration tools and contracting processes to help smaller suppliers scale and compete. 

Other recommendations include investing in AI, automation and additive manufacturing; ensuring access to rare earths and other critical minerals through domestic refining, allied sourcing and recycling; using tax incentives and multiyear contracts to reduce volatility and encourage investment and aligning on cybersecurity standards, strategic stockpiles and dual-use technology pilots.

Related Articles

U.S. Army logo. A new document from the U.S. Army details the service's requirements for its next self-propelled howitzers.
Army Document Details Requirements for Self-Propelled Howitzer Acquisition

The U.S. Army intends to make domestic production a requirement under a planned competition for the development of its next self-propelled howitzer, Breaking Defense reported Thursday. What Are the Howitzer Acquisition Requirements? The requirement for domestic production, which applies to the howitzer itself as well as a resupply vehicle, is one of the provisions articulated in a document dated Oct. 20 that provides fresh details about the upcoming Army contracting opportunity. Be the first to learn about new business opportunities with DOD at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29! According to the document, a copy

US Army logo. The Army updates rules for UAS electromagnetic spectrum access.
Army Issues UAS Spectrum Access Rules

The U.S. Army has issued a service-wide directive establishing procedures for electromagnetic spectrum access to support Army unmanned aircraft system operations. The All Army Activities 099/2025 outlines policy implementation in alignment with Department of Defense and Army regulations governing radio frequency authorization and electromagnetic environmental effects. What Does ALARACT 099/2025 Cover? The ALARACT message guides planning, coordinating and managing spectrum access required for the operation of Army UAS. It emphasizes the need for compliance with all applicable DOD and Army policies related to spectrum management and electromagnetic compatibility to ensure safe and effective use of UAS in operational, training and

Gen. Eric Smith. USMC Force Design Update 2025 prioritizes logistics in its modernization effort.
Marine Corps’ Force Design Update Focuses on Modernization to Maintain Combat Readiness

Gen. Eric Smith, U.S. Marine Corps commandant, has released the service’s 2025 Force Design Update geared to advance major USMC modernization efforts to stay ahead of evolving threats and maintain its combat edge. Logistics Modernization Thrust Accelerating logistics modernization is one of the update’s focus areas, including the development of a data-driven advanced logistics analytics platform that fuses operations, intelligence and sustainment information. This should deliver faster, more precise logistics in degraded environments. Discover the latest business opportunities in logistics research and development at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29! The update also discusses a