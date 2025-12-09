Andrew McCarthy Named CISA Chief of Staff

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency announced on LinkedIn Thursday that Andrew McCarthy has been appointed its new chief of staff .

What Will Andrew McCarthy Do as CISA Chief of Staff?

According to his official profile on the CISA website, McCarthy will oversee the agency’s daily operations while shaping its strategic direction, with a particular emphasis on policy development and organizational priorities. In this new role, he will draw upon his extensive experience across the intelligence community and the Department of Homeland Security.

What Roles Did McCarthy Hold Before Joining CISA?

Before his appointment, McCarthy served as senior adviser for cyber, infrastructure, risk and resilience at the Department of Homeland Security. He was an all-source intelligence analyst for the U.S. Air Force for more than six years and a member of the National Intelligence Council within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The executive also served as a senior intelligence analyst at the National Reconnaissance Office and a strategic communications officer at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

McCarthy was a program coordinator at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School and a research assistant at the Mercatus Center. Earlier in his career, McCarthy served as regional director at Torchmark.