The Department of Homeland Security, on behalf of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Office of Professional Responsibility, intends to recompete its Background Investigations Services blanket purchase agreement valued at $100 million.

According to information on the agency’s Acquisition Planning Forecast System, or APFS, DHS will award firm-fixed-price contracts in the second quarter of 2026. An official request for proposals will be issued in the coming days.

What Is DHS’ Background Investigations Services BPA?

The contract vehicle is intended to provide pre-employment background investigations and reports of investigation, or ROIs, to the DHS and its components. The agency uses ROIs to assess if an individual is suitable for positions of trust, specifically in work that involves access to classified data or is critical to national security.

Work will be performed at multiple sites across the United States, including territories, until March 2031.

Which Companies Secured DHS’ Previous Background Investigations Services Contracts?

CACI, Peraton, Omniplex World Services, ADC and General Dynamics Information Technology’s background investigation business, which is now operating as part of Xcelerate, are the incumbents on the contract. The companies won five-year contracts that are set to expire in February 2026.

Peraton and CACI are also providing similar services to the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency under contracts awarded in 2023.