Air Force Appoints Andrew Schaffer as OCIO Deputy CTO

Andrew Schaffer announced on LinkedIn Sunday that he has been appointed deputy chief technology officer within the Office of the Chief Information Officer for the Department of the Air Force.

Who Is Andrew Schaffer?

Schaffer is a defense technology leader with experience in enterprise IT management, logistics operations and program oversight within large, mission-critical organizations. He also brings expertise in operations and strategic business planning.

What Experience Does Schaffer Bring to the OCIO?

Before his current role, Schaffer held multiple senior civilian and military positions throughout his career. Within the DAF, he served as deputy director of the Directorate of Information Management, deputy CIO and chief of the Logistics CIO Support Division. He also participated in the Defense Senior Leader Development Program Cohort 2024 and served as Department of War adviser to the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy.

Schaffer served in the U.S. Marine Corps for nearly seven years, holding various leadership positions such as logistics IT portfolio manager, regimental S-4 officer, logistics officer and commander of the landing support company. In addition to his civilian service, he has nearly a decade of service with the Marine Forces Reserve.