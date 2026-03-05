Minuteman III ICBM. The U.S. Air Force conducted a test launch of the unarmed Minuteman III ICBM.
Photo: Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw / U.S. Space Force
//

Air Force Conducts Minuteman III ICBM Test Launch

The U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command carried out a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, equipped with two test re-entry vehicles on Tuesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

What Was the Purpose of the Missile Test?

Designated GT 255, the mission was conducted to assess the precision and reliability of the weapon system within the land-based leg of the nuclear triad. The test also evaluated the performance of the reentry vehicles, which are designed to enhance the missile’s operational capability and its ability to penetrate adversary defenses.

The launch is part of a long-running, data-driven evaluation program that includes hundreds of similar tests conducted over several decades to assess the reliability and effectiveness of the weapon system. Data gathered from these events supports assessments of missile components and operational readiness across the ICBM fleet.

How Was the ICBM Test Launch Conducted?

The test involved launching a Minuteman III ICBM that deployed two reentry vehicles toward a designated impact point at Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands after traveling thousands of miles. Throughout the flight, specialists from the 377th Test and Evaluation Group monitored the missile to assess accuracy, reliability and the performance of key system components. Data gathered from the launch is provided to agencies such as the Department of War, Department of Energy and U.S. Strategic Command to support ongoing evaluations of the Minuteman III’s operational readiness.

Previous Minuteman III Modernization Efforts

The launch comes as the Air Force continues efforts to sustain the Minuteman III while preparing to transition to the LGM-35A Sentinel system. In 2024, Boeing received a $405.4 million contract modification to support operations, testing and maintenance of the Minuteman III through 2029. Northrop Grumman has also supported the program under a potential $3.86 billion contract for ground subsystem sustainment, while contractors such as Guidehouse have provided systems integration support during the transition period.

Josh Salmanson, vice president and defensive cyber practice lead at Leidos, discussed how organizations can strengthen cyber resilience in contested and high-threat environments as federal missions increasingly depend on secure digital infrastructure.

NASA and the Office of Personnel Management have launched NASA Force, a talent track within the U.S. Tech Force initiative aimed at recruiting top engineers and technologists to support the U.S. space program. As initiatives like NASA Force highlight the growing focus on strengthening America’s space workforce and innovation ecosystem, leaders across government and industry continue to gather to discuss the future of the air and space domain. Save your seat now for the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 and join the conversation at this premier event. What Is NASA Force? The space agency said Wednesday NASA