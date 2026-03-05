Air Force Conducts Minuteman III ICBM Test Launch

The U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command carried out a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile , or ICBM, equipped with two test re-entry vehicles on Tuesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 will bring together Air Force and Space Force leaders with industry innovators to discuss advanced technologies shaping the future of air and space power. Book your seat today!

What Was the Purpose of the Missile Test?

Designated GT 255, the mission was conducted to assess the precision and reliability of the weapon system within the land-based leg of the nuclear triad. The test also evaluated the performance of the reentry vehicles, which are designed to enhance the missile’s operational capability and its ability to penetrate adversary defenses.

The launch is part of a long-running, data-driven evaluation program that includes hundreds of similar tests conducted over several decades to assess the reliability and effectiveness of the weapon system. Data gathered from these events supports assessments of missile components and operational readiness across the ICBM fleet.

How Was the ICBM Test Launch Conducted?

The test involved launching a Minuteman III ICBM that deployed two reentry vehicles toward a designated impact point at Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands after traveling thousands of miles. Throughout the flight, specialists from the 377th Test and Evaluation Group monitored the missile to assess accuracy, reliability and the performance of key system components. Data gathered from the launch is provided to agencies such as the Department of War, Department of Energy and U.S. Strategic Command to support ongoing evaluations of the Minuteman III’s operational readiness.

Previous Minuteman III Modernization Efforts

The launch comes as the Air Force continues efforts to sustain the Minuteman III while preparing to transition to the LGM-35A Sentinel system. In 2024, Boeing received a $405.4 million contract modification to support operations, testing and maintenance of the Minuteman III through 2029. Northrop Grumman has also supported the program under a potential $3.86 billion contract for ground subsystem sustainment, while contractors such as Guidehouse have provided systems integration support during the transition period.