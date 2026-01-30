Brian Geesaman. The defense tech leader has been named precision strike mission area executive at Johns Hopkins APL.
The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory has appointed Brian Geesaman, a defense technology leader, as mission area executive for precision strike.
Photo: Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory
Johns Hopkins APL Names Brian Geesaman Precision Strike Mission Area Executive

The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory has appointed Brian Geesaman, a defense technology leader, as mission area executive for precision strike within APL’s force projection sector.

APL said Wednesday Geesaman oversees programs that develop kinetic and non-kinetic weapon systems, integrated strike warfare capabilities and end-to-end capability development for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and other agencies within the Department of War.

“Brian’s significant technical accomplishments, strategic insight, and collaborative leadership style position him well to guide our teams working on many of the nation’s most complex national security challenges,” said APL Director Dave Van Wie. “His experience and vision will be instrumental as the Laboratory continues to deliver critical capabilities for the joint force.”

The latest appointment came two months after APL tapped Patrick Stadter as mission area executive for theater defense within the air and missile defense sector.

Who Is Brian Geesaman? 

Before assuming his new role, Geesaman served as deputy mission area executive for precision strike at the lab.

He joined APL as an electronic attack systems engineer and advanced through technical roles, working with industry and research partners on complex national security programs.

Geesaman previously served as a program area manager, overseeing the implementation of an electromagnetic spectrum dominance strategy and leading early counter-command, control, communications, computing, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance initiatives with the Navy and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.

The Pennsylvania State University graduate holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

What Is Johns Hopkins APL?

Johns Hopkins APL is a not-for-profit division of Johns Hopkins University that applies science and technology to address critical national challenges.

Founded in 1942, the Laurel, Maryland-based lab conducts research and development, systems integration and analysis across hypersonics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, space science and engineering, biology, health and other mission areas in support of national security, defense and scientific objectives.

APL has worked with the Navy to develop the AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band, an electronic warfare system designed to disrupt, deny and degrade enemy air defense, communications and early warning technology.

According to Geesaman, the system offers enhanced jamming at greater distances and provides the U.S. with a “critical edge” over adversaries.

