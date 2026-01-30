The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued details on a new requirement to modernize the electronic health record, or EHR, system used by its Immigration Health Service Corps, or IHSC.

Connect with top healthcare IT leaders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit on Feb. 12, a must-attend forum for innovation and collaboration in federal healthcare. Sign up now!

What Does ICE’s EHR Modernization Require?

According to a federal procurement notice published Thursday on the Department of Homeland Security’s Acquisition Planning Forecast System, ICE plans to procure an integrated, multi-module correctional EHR system for IHSC facilities. The system must include EHR, medication administration, pharmacy, dental, referral management, utilization management, claims management and medical payment capabilities.

Interested contractors should ensure their proposed offerings can replace existing EHR subsystems and identify any required subcontractors. Vendors must also obtain certification from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology or secure such certification within one year of deployment. The proposed approach must align with ICE’s Agile software development practices and include Tier II and Tier III support services covering system development, integration, deployment, training, program management and ongoing sustainment.

What Is ICE’s EHR System?

The EHR is a case management system used to maintain medical records for individuals in ICE detention. It tracks medical, dental and mental healthcare provided during a detainee’s stay.

How Will the Contract Be Structured?

ICE intends to award this requirement as a firm-fixed-price contract, with an estimated value ranging from $50 million to $100 million. The solicitation is expected to be released by April 30, with contract award anticipated in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026. The period of performance is projected to run through September 29, 2030, with work conducted in Washington, DC.