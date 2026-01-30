ICE logo. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement is planning a new requirement to modernize the IHSC's EHR system.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is planning a new requirement to modernize the Immigration Health Service Corps, electronic health record system.
Logo: United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement / DHS / Wikimedia
/

ICE Plans to Compete IHSC Electronic Health Record Modernization Effort

2 mins read

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued details on a new requirement to modernize the electronic health record, or EHR, system used by its Immigration Health Service Corps, or IHSC.

ICE Plans to Compete IHSC Electronic Health Record Modernization Effort

Connect with top healthcare IT leaders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit on Feb. 12, a must-attend forum for innovation and collaboration in federal healthcare. Sign up now!

What Does ICE’s EHR Modernization Require?

According to a federal procurement notice published Thursday on the Department of Homeland Security’s Acquisition Planning Forecast System, ICE plans to procure an integrated, multi-module correctional EHR system for IHSC facilities. The system must include EHR, medication administration, pharmacy, dental, referral management, utilization management, claims management and medical payment capabilities.

Interested contractors should ensure their proposed offerings can replace existing EHR subsystems and identify any required subcontractors. Vendors must also obtain certification from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology or secure such certification within one year of deployment. The proposed approach must align with ICE’s Agile software development practices and include Tier II and Tier III support services covering system development, integration, deployment, training, program management and ongoing sustainment.

What Is ICE’s EHR System?

The EHR is a case management system used to maintain medical records for individuals in ICE detention. It tracks medical, dental and mental healthcare provided during a detainee’s stay.

How Will the Contract Be Structured?

ICE intends to award this requirement as a firm-fixed-price contract, with an estimated value ranging from $50 million to $100 million. The solicitation is expected to be released by April 30, with contract award anticipated in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026. The period of performance is projected to run through September 29, 2030, with work conducted in Washington, DC.

Related Articles

Brian Geesaman. The defense tech leader has been named precision strike mission area executive at Johns Hopkins APL.
Johns Hopkins APL Names Brian Geesaman Precision Strike Mission Area Executive

The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory has appointed Brian Geesaman, a defense technology leader, as mission area executive for precision strike within APL’s force projection sector. APL said Wednesday Geesaman oversees programs that develop kinetic and non-kinetic weapon systems, integrated strike warfare capabilities and end-to-end capability development for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and other agencies within the Department of War. “Brian’s significant technical accomplishments, strategic insight, and collaborative leadership style position him well to guide our teams working on many of the nation’s most complex national security challenges,” said APL Director Dave Van Wie. “His experience and vision

Emil Michael. The under secretary of war for research and engineering commented on DOW’s formation of the STIB.
Pentagon to Form Science, Technology & Innovation Board Through DIB-DSB Merger

The Department of War will merge the Defense Innovation Board and the Defense Science Board to establish a new advisory board to accelerate the development and delivery of capabilities to warfighters and address critical national security problems. DOW said Thursday War Secretary Pete Hegseth, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, approved the plan to reform the department’s legacy advisory boards through the formation of the Science, Technology and Innovation Board, or STIB. The STIB is awaiting formal establishment through publication in the Federal Register. What Are the STIB’s 2 Permanent Subcommittees? The STIB will operate with the Subcommittee on Strategic Options and

INL logo.The Department of Energy's Nuclear Science User Facilities program plans to activate the Teton supercomputer at INL.
DOE to Quadruple Nuclear Computing Capacity With Teton Supercomputer at INL

The Nuclear Science User Facilities, or NSUF, program within the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy is set to activate the Teton supercomputer at Idaho National Laboratory, or INL, a move expected to significantly expand high-performance computing capacity and accelerate nuclear reactor and fuel research. What Is Teton Supercomputer? INL said Thursday, Teton is an HPE Cray EX 4000 system housed at the laboratory’s Collaborative Computing Center and operated under the NSUF program. The supercomputer was delivered in September 2025 and will be made available to NSUF users nationwide in January. It is ranked 85th on the TOP500 list of