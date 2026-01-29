Argonne National Laboratory logo. ANL signed an MOU with Riken, Fujitsu and NVIDIA
Argonne National Laboratory has signed an MOU with Riken, Fujitsu and NVIDIA to utilize artificial intelligence and high-performance computing for scientific discovery and national security missions.
Photo: Argonne National Laboratory / Business Wire
DOE’s Argonne National Lab Forges Partnership With Riken, Fujitsu, NVIDIA to Advance AI-Enabled Research

Argonne National Laboratory has signed a memorandum of understanding with research organization Riken and technology companies Fujitsu and NVIDIA to advance artificial intelligence and high performance computing use for discovery science and to address energy and national security challenges. 

What Is the Goal of the Argonne-Led Partnership?

The Department of Energy national lab said Wednesday that the organizations will jointly develop new computing architectures that combine modeling and simulation with AI capabilities to support research. Additionally, the organization will deploy AI and robotics to automate experiments.

“This collaboration represents a pivotal step forward in harnessing the transformative potential of AI and HPC to address pressing scientific challenges in energy, national security and fundamental research,” stated ANL Director Paul Kearns. 

Other areas of focus under the MOU include the development of a shared software ecosystem and combining AI capabilities with quantum computing to aid scientific research.

Riken is also working with Fujitsu and NVIDIA to build a new supercomputer for Japan. Called FugakuNEXT, a successor to Fugaku, which was declared the world’s fastest supercomputer in 2020. 

What Are Other DOE Initiatives That Support the White House’s Genesis Mission?

The initiative aligns with President Donald Trump’s Genesis Mission, a national effort to spur scientific discovery with AI. 

In December, DOE announced a $320 million investment for the development of the Genesis Mission’s AI capabilities. The investment provides funding for 14 projects in robotics, automated laboratories and autonomous experiments.

