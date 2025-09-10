The Applied Research Laboratory at the University of Texas at Austin has received a $390 million contract modification from the U.S. Navy for the continuous procurement of research, development, engineering, and test and evaluation services in support of various Department of Defense programs.

DOD Programs Support Contract Scope

The DOD said Tuesday the cost-plus-fixed-fee modification will adjust the ceiling of the existing indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, which provides for the required services for approved core competency areas, including characteristics of the medium, high frequency sonar, acoustic and electromagnetic properties, signal and information processing and display, and navigation and precise location. The contract also covers command, control, communications, computers and intelligence information warfare, and applied research supporting mission-related and public service-oriented efforts.

All work under the modified contract will be conducted in Austin, Texas. The project is expected to run through September 2027. The Naval Sea Systems Command will provide funding for individual tasks using various appropriation types from different program offices.