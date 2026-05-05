Army Hosts AI Cyber Exercise With Industry Leaders

The U.S. Army conducted the AI TTX 2.0 tabletop exercise on April 27 at the Pentagon, bringing together 14 senior cybersecurity executives from leading technology firms.

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What Was the Focus of AI TTX 2.0?

The half-day exercise aimed to advance the adoption of agentic artificial intelligence to enhance cyber defense capabilities. It simulated a future Indo-Pacific crisis where an adversary used AI to launch rapidly evolving cyberattacks beyond human response times.

The participating cybersecurity professionals were challenged to develop scalable AI tools to strengthen cyber defense across the Army’s digital terrain while also addressing vulnerabilities tied to diverse networks, legacy systems and uneven modernization.

Which Organizations Joined AI TTX 2.0?

The event included participation from companies such as Amazon Web Services , Google , Microsoft , OpenAI , CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks , alongside Army and Department of War leaders. It was hosted by the Office of the Principal Cyber Adviser and supported by the Special Competitive Studies Project and partners, including U.S. Cyber Command, Army Cyber Command and the Army Cyber Institute at West Point.

How Will the Army Use Insights From the Exercise?

The Army plans to apply findings through rapid prototyping authorities and acquisition pathways to test capabilities within 30 to 90 days. The effort builds on a prior exercise held in 2025 that launched Project ARIA, which focuses on deploying AI tools and supporting infrastructure.

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll , a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, said closer collaboration with industry is critical as the service works to deliver advanced capabilities to operational forces.

Building on the Army’s Growing AI Initiatives

The exercise builds on the Army’s broader push to integrate AI across its operations. In February, the service expanded AI use in procurement, with the Program Executive Office Enterprise planning Small Business Innovation Research awards for AI-enabled source selection tools. The Army also began developing its Next Generation Command and Control strategy to extend AI capabilities to the tactical edge, reinforcing efforts to modernize decision-making and operational effectiveness.