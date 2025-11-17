U.S. Army official seal. The Army reported progress in its implementation of an automated contract writing system
The U.S. Army's Army Contract Writing System logged 45,324 contract actions processed and $17 billion total obligated value processed in fiscal 2025.
Army’s ACWS Adoption Accelerates With Over 45,000 Contract Actions Logged in FY25

The Army Contract Writing System, or ACWS, processed 45,324 contract actions in fiscal year 2025, a significant increase compared to 3,022 contract actions in FY24 and 95 in FY23.

The total obligated value ACWS processed grew from $39 million in FY23 to $24 million in FY24 and reached $17 billion in FY25, the Army said Friday. 

In total, the platform supports 7,273 users across commands within the continental United States and other regions like Asia, Europe and South America.

What Is the ACWS?

First rolled out in 2023, ACWS automates and streamlines the way contracting officers write and manage contracts. It is managed by the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Enterprise and the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Procurement, or ODASA P. 

What Drove the Increased ACWS Adoption?

The Army credits ODASA P’s ongoing customer engagement initiatives, such as initial and release-specific user training, for the increased usage of ACWS.

At the Army Contracting Command – New Jersey, for instance, ACWS users increased from three in FY24 to 50 in FY25, with transactions growing from four to 1,160 during the same period.

Another key driver of service-wide adoption is the program’s quick response to trouble tickets.

Lt. Col. Camille Morgan, product manager for ACWS at PEO Enterprise, shared that the platform improved user experience through the collaboration among the program office, functional sponsor and system integrators, and field user representatives. 

“ACWS enhanced its architecture to handle surges, improve interface performance and support service desk needs with targeted functional and technical expertise,” the official said. “When users are able to get their mission done faster and easier in ACWS, they promote that capability to others.”

The service desk made significant progress in reducing backlogs, with Tier 3 critical incidents dropping 83 percent from 808 to 133 between February and September. The Army reported over 10,000 incidents resolved throughout FY25. 

