Space Systems Command officially activated System Delta 89, or SYD 89, during an assumption-of-command ceremony on Sept. 30 at the Los Angeles Air Force Base in California.

In a news release published Dec. 29, SSC said Col. Brendan Hochstein assumed command of SYD 89 during the ceremony presided over by Col. Andrew Menschner, SSC deputy commander.

What Is the Mission & Purpose of SYD 89?

SYD 89 will support the Space Combat Power Program Executive Office portfolio, synchronize acquisition efforts for critical space capabilities and help improve mission readiness by facilitating collaboration with Combat Forces Command’s mission deltas.

The newly established system delta will build and deliver ground, cyber and space-based combat capabilities to control the space domain through offensive and defensive fires and maneuver in support of U.S. and its allies.

“While System Delta 89 is new, the roots of the organization are both deep and storied,” said Hochstein. “We deliver capability for the future fight by connecting and enabling kill chains. The combatant commands only want more of our kit, and they are relying on us to deliver.”

What Is the Organizational Structure of SYD 89?

According to SSC, SYD 89 has four system program directors, or SPDs, in the mission areas of orbital warfare, space superiority, innovation and prototyping, and spectrum warfare.

SPDs and system program managers are responsible for rapidly responding to warfighter requirements by building and maintaining defensive and offensive counterspace capabilities.

How Do System Deltas & Mission Deltas Work Together?

System deltas consolidate the design, development and delivery of systems within a mission-focused acquisition command structure. According to SSC, the structure complements Combat Forces Command’s mission deltas, which manage the sustainment and operations of those systems.

SYD and mission delta organizations coordinate acquisition and operations to improve mission readiness.

What System Deltas Did SSC Activate in 2025?

In 2025, SSC activated several system deltas to better align acquisition with operational missions. In July, SSC stood up SYD 84 for space-based missile warning and tracking and SYD 810 for space-based sensing, targeting and environmental monitoring.

In August, SSC activated SYD 85 to deliver battle management, command and control, communications and space intelligence capabilities. The command followed in September by standing up SYD 81, focused on operational testing, training and infrastructure to support Guardian readiness.

In October, SSC established SYD 831 to consolidate military communications and positioning, navigation and timing capabilities.