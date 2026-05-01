The U.S. Army has increased its budget request for electromagnetic warfare and signals intelligence capabilities for fiscal year 2027, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

Documents released as part of the service’s FY27 budget request revealed that the Army is accelerating the delivery of electromagnetic spectrum operations, or EMSO, capabilities to formations, with plans to prioritize the rapid deployment of relevant capabilities to troops and incorporate soldier input from operational employment.

“The pace of technology evolution is faster than the pace of traditional procurement processes, and this is particularly evident within the EMSO environment,” Joseph Welch, the Army portfolio acquisition executive for command and control and counter C2, shared. “We have reformed these processes and are now prioritizing investments in capabilities that will allow us to achieve spectrum dominance.”

Find out how industry can support the U.S. Army’s efforts to revitalize its EW capabilities at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Army leaders will be present to discuss the service’s capability requirements to achieve spectrum dominance. Sign up today.

What EW Systems Are in the Army’s FY27 Request?

The Army’s FY27 budget request reflects a shift from bespoke systems to commercial capabilities ready for fielding.

The request also allocates funding for key systems, including $76.1 million in procurement and $47.9 million in research and development funds for the Terrestrial Layer System Manpack, a dismounted electronic attack system for detecting and disrupting enemy signals. The funding request also supports the prototyping of the Modular Adaptor Kit, which is installed on manpacks to increase range and enhance signal processing.

In addition, the Army needs $34.2 million to acquire 60 Spectrum Situational Awareness Systems that provide a visualization of a unit’s electromagnetic signature in real time to support decision-making.

What Recent Programs Has the Army Launched to Enhance EMSO Capabilities?

The Army has launched several recent initiatives to speed up the development and fielding of EW capabilities in support of efforts to achieve spectrum dominance. In February, the Army Contracting Command issued a request for information to gather industry input on EMSO technologies that can strengthen the service’s spectrum control during large-scale combat operations. The service intends to award multiple indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts for the requirement.

The service also introduced the Rapid Electromagnetic Warfare and Signals Intelligence, or REWSI, initiative in April to identify and integrate commercially available technologies. The program uses a library model, allowing commanders to access pre-vetted capabilities tailored to mission needs.