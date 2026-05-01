U.S. Army logo. The Army is boosting investments in electromagnetic warfare capabilities in fiscal 2027
The U.S. Army's budget request for fiscal 2027 includes increased funding for electromagnetic warfare and signals intelligence capabilities.
Logo: U.S. Army
//

Army Requests Increased Funding for EW, SIGINT Technologies in Fiscal 2027

3 mins read

The U.S. Army has increased its budget request for electromagnetic warfare and signals intelligence capabilities for fiscal year 2027, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

Documents released as part of the service’s FY27 budget request revealed that the Army is accelerating the delivery of electromagnetic spectrum operations, or EMSO, capabilities to formations, with plans to prioritize the rapid deployment of relevant capabilities to troops and incorporate soldier input from operational employment.

“The pace of technology evolution is faster than the pace of traditional procurement processes, and this is particularly evident within the EMSO environment,” Joseph Welch, the Army portfolio acquisition executive for command and control and counter C2, shared. “We have reformed these processes and are now prioritizing investments in capabilities that will allow us to achieve spectrum dominance.”

Army Requests Increased Funding for EW, SIGINT Technologies in Fiscal 2027

Find out how industry can support the U.S. Army’s efforts to revitalize its EW capabilities at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18. Army leaders will be present to discuss the service’s capability requirements to achieve spectrum dominance. Sign up today

What EW Systems Are in the Army’s FY27 Request?

The Army’s FY27 budget request reflects a shift from bespoke systems to commercial capabilities ready for fielding.

The request also allocates funding for key systems, including $76.1 million in procurement and $47.9 million in research and development funds for the Terrestrial Layer System Manpack, a dismounted electronic attack system for detecting and disrupting enemy signals. The funding request also supports the prototyping of the Modular Adaptor Kit, which is installed on manpacks to increase range and enhance signal processing.

In addition, the Army needs $34.2 million to acquire 60 Spectrum Situational Awareness Systems that provide a visualization of a unit’s electromagnetic signature in real time to support decision-making. 

What Recent Programs Has the Army Launched to Enhance EMSO Capabilities?

The Army has launched several recent initiatives to speed up the development and fielding of EW capabilities in support of efforts to achieve spectrum dominance. In February, the Army Contracting Command issued a request for information to gather industry input on EMSO technologies that can strengthen the service’s spectrum control during large-scale combat operations. The service intends to award multiple indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts for the requirement.

The service also introduced the Rapid Electromagnetic Warfare and Signals Intelligence, or REWSI, initiative in April to identify and integrate commercially available technologies. The program uses a library model, allowing commanders to access pre-vetted capabilities tailored to mission needs.

Related Articles

Gen. Stephen Whiting. The USSPACECOM commander announced the command's operational control of a Redstone Arsenal facility.
USSPACECOM Announces 1st Operational HQ Element at Redstone Arsenal

U.S. Space Command has taken operational control of a facility at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama. Attend the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 and join military leaders and industry executives as they examine topics such as cross-domain operations, secure data integration, commercial space capabilities and the pace of military technology advancement. Reserve your spot now! During a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Wednesday, Gen. Stephen Whiting, commander of USSPACECOM, said the facility will house the first operational element of the command’s headquarters as part of its ongoing transition from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville. “This facility represents a

Artificial intelligence. The U.S. and international cyber and intel agencies issued guidance on agentic AI system security.
US, Allies Issue Joint Guidance on Agentic AI System Security

The intelligence and cybersecurity agencies of the U.S., Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the U.K. have released new guidance on securing agentic artificial intelligence systems used in critical infrastructure and defense environments.  The latest guidance highlights the growing cybersecurity risks tied to agentic AI. As agencies emphasize governance, oversight and continuous risk assessment, these priorities are expected to shape ongoing discussions across the defense and critical infrastructure sectors. Save your seat now for the 2026 Cyber Summit, which will explore the role of AI in cyber defense, post-quantum cryptography, zero trust and other cyber priorities. What Are the Security Risks of

DOE seal. DOE and NRIC are accepting applications for the Nuclear Energy Launch Pad.
DOE, NRIC Seek Nuclear Energy Launch Pad Applications

The Department of Energy and the National Reactor Innovation Center have opened applications for the Nuclear Energy Launch Pad, signaling an effort to accelerate private sector deployment of advanced nuclear technologies through streamlined federal pathways. The request for applications, posted on SAM.gov, builds on 2025 pilot programs to reduce regulatory friction and move technologies more quickly from development to demonstration and eventual commercialization, Idaho National Laboratory said Friday. Government and industry leaders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 will provide insight into how federal agencies are advancing priority initiatives and shaping procurement strategies. Register now!