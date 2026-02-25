ACC seal. ACC-APG has issued a request for information on Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations capabilities.
The U.S. Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground has issued a request for information on Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations capabilities.
Army Issues RFI for EMSO Capabilities, Potential IDIQ Contract

The U.S. Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground, or ACC-APG, in coordination with Project Manager Electronic Warfare & Cyber, has issued a request for information on Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations, or EMSO, capabilities.

The RFI is paired with a Characteristics of Needs document developed by the Army Transformation and Training Command to inform market research and refine acquisition planning, the Army said Tuesday.

What Is the Army Seeking?

ACC-APG seeks industry input on developing EMSO technologies to strengthen spectrum control during large-scale combat operations against advanced adversaries. Responses to the RFI will help determine the appropriate procurement approach, including a potential multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

Why Is EMSO a Priority?

The effort is part of a broader push to strengthen the Army’s electromagnetic warfare capabilities; expanding its ability to attack, defend, manage and support spectrum operations across multiple domains and warfighting functions. The service is also working to close the gap between rapid advances in spectrum technologies and acquisition processes that have struggled to keep pace.

“Our modern approach of sharing upfront, broad problem statements through a CoN, as recently demonstrated in the Next Generation Command and Control effort, will be critical in obtaining meaningful industry feedback to shape procurement approaches for new equipment,” said Joseph Welch, program acquisition executive for command and control/counter C2.

Modernizing Army Procurement

The request for industry input comes as the Army continues broader acquisition reforms aimed at accelerating modernization and shortening procurement timelines. Under the Army Transformation Initiative, leaders have moved to reassess requirements, prioritize mission-critical capabilities and streamline decision-making to keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies.

