The U.S. Army is inviting industry to propose public-private partnership models to accelerate modernization across energy, logistics, manufacturing, critical minerals and other priorities.
Army Wants Industry Partners to Co-Invest in Service’s Enterprise-Wide Modernization

The U.S. Army is seeking an industry partner to accelerate its enterprise-wide modernization effort. In a request for information published on SAM.gov Friday, the service invited industry to co-invest in installations, technology, energy infrastructure and the broader industrial base.

“The strategic vision for this is building the Army of tomorrow with private industry today,” Dave Fitzgerald, deputy under secretary of the Army, stated. “We know we have to move at the speed of innovation. This initiative is a direct invitation to the private sector to become our partner in a historic modernization effort.”

The initiative will focus on six strategic pillars:

  • Energy resilience and dominance
  • Organic industrial base
  • Strengthening logistics and supply chains
  • Real assets and facilities utilization
  • Advanced manufacturing and technology adoption
  • Critical minerals and resource development

Why Is the Army Seeking Private-Sector Partnerships?

According to the RFI, the Army cannot rely solely on annual congressional appropriations to meet its modernization needs. Instead, it aims to unlock private financing and expertise to help de-risk major projects for industry partners.

However, Fitzgerald clarified that the service is not just asking for funding.

“We’re seeking creative, out-of-the-box financial and business models that break the mold,” he explained. “We want joint ventures, long-term leases, and service agreements that align the success of the investor with the soldier and the taxpayer.”

The service envisions a “value for value” exchange, with the Army offering secure land and stable demand signals in return for resilient energy systems, modern facilities and strengthened supply chains.

How Can Industry Participate in the Modernization Effort?

The Army is asking industry partners to submit proposals for pilot projects that demonstrate their financial and partnership models. Responders are encouraged to provide input on risks and barriers to guide the Army’s future formal solicitations and ensure that the service can offer an attractive investment opportunity for the private sector.

Submissions are due April 2.

