The U.S. Army-led Joint Interagency Task Force 401 has adopted the The Standard Guidelines for Test and Evaluation of Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Technologies, establishing common evaluation criteria for counter-drone capabilities across the Department of War.

The framework requires that all counter-small UAS technology evaluations capture the same core performance data, enabling the department to build a consistent body of evidence to support future development, procurement and operational decisions, the DOW said Tuesday.

Why Are Standard Evaluation Guidelines Needed for Counter-UAS?

Counter-UAS programs currently generate large volumes of test data across different organizations, but the absence of common standards can leave information fragmented or difficult to compare.

Hostile drones pose a growing threat to U.S. forces through intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions and direct kinetic attacks. As commercial drone platforms become faster, smaller and more capable, detecting and defeating them has become increasingly complex. Through common evaluation standards, the task force seeks to deliver adaptable, interoperable C-sUAS capabilities to address the evolving threat.

“The JIATF’s one measure of effectiveness is to quickly deliver state of the art C-sUAS capabilities into the hands of warfighters,” said Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF-401. “Achieving this outcome requires more than innovation; it demands a disciplined approach to testing, evaluation, and continuous improvement.”

The new framework establishes a common terminology for testing counter-drone technologies. According to DOW, the guidelines are intended to streamline testing and fielding processes, guide industry research toward priority capabilities and reduce redundant testing efforts. The initiative also seeks to strengthen coordination across the joint force and interagency partners while increasing operator confidence in the technologies deployed to counter small unmanned aircraft threats.

How Does This Fit Into Broader Counter-Drone Efforts?

The testing guidelines support broader initiatives led by JIATF-401 to accelerate the development and deployment of counter-drone capabilities.

The task force recently released a guide outlining technologies used to detect drone threats, including radar, electro-optical and infrared sensors, acoustic detection systems and radio-frequency monitoring tools designed to track unmanned aircraft while complying with federal privacy laws.

JIATF-401 has also reached initial operational capability for its Counter-UAS Marketplace, an online procurement platform that allows government users to identify and acquire validated drone defense technologies through an existing contract vehicle.