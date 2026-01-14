Drone swarm. The Army-led JIATF 401 awarded a contract to buy two DroneHunter F700 counter-UAS systems under Replicator 2.
Photo: aerogondo2 / Shutterstock
Army-Led Task Force Makes 1st Counter-Drone Tech Purchase Under Replicator 2

The Army-led Joint Interagency Task Force 401, or JIATF 401, has awarded a contract for two DroneHunter F700 counter-unmanned aerial systems, marking its first acquisition under the Replicator 2 initiative.

The Department of War said Tuesday JIATF 401 expects the DroneHunter F700 systems to be delivered by April.

“We’re designed to move at the speed of relevance, cutting through red tape, consolidating resources, and engaging venture capitalists, tech startups, and nontraditional defense firms as critical partners,” said Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF 401.

“We have just one measure of effectiveness: to deliver state-of-the-art counter-UAS capabilities to our warfighters both at home and abroad. This purchase of the DroneHunter system is a key first step in accomplishing our Replicator 2 mission,” Ross added.

What Is Replicator 2?

Launched in 2023, the Replicator initiative is a Pentagon effort designed to accelerate the delivery of innovative capabilities to warfighters. The initial phase of the program, Replicator 1, focused on fielding thousands of autonomous platforms across multiple domains. 

Replicator 2 aims to counter the threat posed by small drones. Established in August 2025, JIATF 401 leads the effort by synchronizing counter-small UAS initiatives across DOW and advancing rapid delivery of joint capabilities.

“Replicator 2 is not about starting from scratch,” Ross said. “It’s about leveraging the incredible innovation happening in the commercial sector and getting it deployed where it is needed most.”

In November, the joint task force announced plans to introduce an online marketplace to facilitate the procurement of c-UAS from various vendors.

What Is DroneHunter F700?

DroneHunter F700 is a counter-UAS weapon system that can be equipped with various payloads and countermeasures to stop rogue drones, including Group-1 and large Group-2 drones.

According to the department, the reusable interceptor drone uses artificial intelligence and radar to detect and track small, low-altitude UAS in complex environments. After detecting a potential threat, the system can intercept the drone using a tethered net and move it to a secure location for further examination and forensic analysis.

