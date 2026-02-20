The U.S. Army’s Office of the Vice Chief of Staff, the Army Chief Information Office, the Army Software Factory and Palantir Technologies brought together over 200 soldiers, civilians and technologists for Vantage Edge, a three-day virtual competition to redesign the landing page of Vantage.

During the competition, participants were tasked to create a more intuitive and mission-focused homepage capable of serving users ranging from senior leaders monitoring readiness to squad leaders tracking fitness metrics, the Army said Thursday.

How Does Vantage Edge Support Army Modernization?

According to the Army, Vantage Edge addressed the need to modernize the platform’s interface, which had not been updated in over two years and had become less accessible. Soldiers and service leaders are also unaware of the many advanced tools already available on Vantage, such as Weapons 360 and First Alert, the Army added.

Over the three-day event, teams received technical demonstrations and presented their redesigned homepage concepts to an expert judging panel for evaluation. Representatives from Palantir, which won a contract in 2024 to support Vantage, were present throughout the event to provide real-time support.

“What Vantage Edge proved is that the grit and entrepreneurial spirit already exist in our ranks. You give Soldiers a problem, point them in the right direction, and they will run through walls to solve it.” Maj. Zak Daker, artificial intelligence adviser to the Army’s vice chief of staff, commented.

“But beyond the competition itself, we wanted every participant to go back to their unit and say, ‘Did you know this tool already exists? Did you know you can already access this data?’ That ripple effect across the force is just as valuable as the winning solution,” he added.

Winning concepts have entered a beta testing phase and will inform the Army’s new Vantage homepage.

What Is Vantage?

Army Vantage is the service’s enterprise data analytics platform designed to help soldiers and leaders access trusted, timely information to support decision-making. The platform also serves as a foundation for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications aimed at improving readiness and business operations.

In September, the Army directed full migration of business and readiness data assets to Vantage, with commands required to submit transition plans and complete migration by March 31, 2026.