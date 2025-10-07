Arvind Raman. Purdue’s College of Engineering dean has been nominated as under secretary of commerce for standards and tech.
President Donald Trump nominated Arvind Raman, the John A. Edwardson Dean of Engineering at Purdue University, as under secretary of commerce for standards and technology.
Arvind Raman/Purdue University
//

Arvind Raman Nominated as Commerce Under Secretary for Standards & Technology

1 min read

President Donald Trump has nominated Arvind Raman, the John A. Edwardson Dean of Engineering at Purdue University, to be the next under secretary of Commerce for standards and technology.

According to a congressional notice, Raman’s nomination was referred to the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Thursday.

If confirmed, he would also serve as the director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology within the Department of Commerce.

Laurie Locascio took on the position of president and CEO of the American National Standards Institute in January after serving in the dual-hatted role of NIST director and under secretary of commerce for standards and technology.

Who Is Arvind Raman?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Raman has been serving as the John A. Edwardson Dean of Engineering since April 2023. He also serves as the Robert V. Adams Professor at Purdue’s School of Mechanical Engineering.

He previously served as executive associate dean at Purdue University’s College of Engineering.

The commerce under secretary nominee was the founding director of the LASER PULSE Consortium.

Raman’s previous positions at the university include senior associate dean of the faculty and associate dean for Global Engineering Programs at Purdue’s College of Engineering.

The Indian Institute of Technology graduate has a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue and a PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.

Related Articles

Gustav Chiarello. The former FTC attorney was confirmed by the Senate as HHS assistant secretary for financial resources.
Gustav Chiarello Confirmed as HHS Assistant Secretary for Financial Resources

The Senate on Tuesday voted 51-47 to confirm Gustav Chiarello, former Federal Trade Commission attorney, as assistant secretary for financial resources at the Department of Health and Human Services. President Donald Trump nominated Chiarello for the assistant secretary role at HHS in February. Connect with top industry and government leaders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 4! Explore the latest health innovations, policy developments and emerging trends transforming the field. Don’t miss this premier GovCon networking event—reserve your spot today!  Who Is Gustav Chiarello? Chiarello most recently was senior special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee.

Government contracting. The FAR Council released model deviation text for FAR Parts 15, 16, 22, 23, 25, 32, 42 and 53.
FAR Council Issues Changes to 8 Parts of Acquisition Regulation

The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council has released new model deviation text for eight parts of the FAR as part of the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul, or RFO, initiative. In April, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing his administration to amend the Federal Acquisition Regulation to streamline the federal procurement process and eliminate barriers to doing business with the government. The FAR Council issued new text for Part 15 – Contracting by Negotiation; Part 16 – Types of Contracts; Part 22 – Application of Labor Laws to Government Acquisitions; and Part 23 – Sustainable Acquisition, Material Safety and Pollution Prevention;

Leonel Garciga. The Army CIO discussed new automation and modernization initiatives.
Army Implementing Automation, System Modernization to Cut Routine Work

The U.S. Army is advancing a broad automation effort aimed at reducing low-value administrative tasks and freeing soldiers and civilian employees to focus on higher-priority missions, Federal News Network reported. Army Chief Information Officer Leonel Garciga, a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, said on the Ask the CIO podcast that the service has identified roughly 300 potential areas where automation and artificial intelligence could simplify workflows and ease the cognitive burden on its workforce. The initiative began after Under Secretary of the Army Mike Obadal issued a memo directing all major commands and program offices to identify opportunities for process automation