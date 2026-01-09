The General Services Administration has secured discounts of up to 72.25 percent for Cohesity’s artificial intelligence-powered data protection and replication software and other tools for federal agencies under its OneGov initiative.

The agency said Thursday that the discount is exclusively available through its Multiple Award Schedule through September 2027.

Government systems are being targeted by global adversaries. Learn about ongoing and future initiatives to protect American data amid intensifying international conflict at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. Click here to secure your spot.

According to Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service and a 2025 Wash100 recipient, the agreement will secure AI infrastructure across the government and is in line with President Donald Trump’s call for America’s leadership in the global AI race.

“Through this agreement, agencies can fortify cyber resilience and ensure operational continuity across hybrid and multicloud environments with secure, modern data protection tools,” the official added.

What Is Included in Cohesity’s OneGov Agreement With GSA?

Under the agreement, select data protection and replication software is available at up to 72.25 percent off its list price.

Meanwhile, the Cohesity OneGov FedShield and OneGov FedCloud are discounted by 65 percent and 35 percent, respectively. The bundles offer comprehensive backup, recovery and replication services managed via a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-authorized control plane.

“The federal government urgently needs a simple, efficient, and secure way to manage data to keep the country safe from cyberattacks — and the American people deserve the world’s best cyber resilience,” Sanjay Poonen, president and CEO of Cohesity, stated. “Our platform, Cohesity Data Cloud, can protect data wherever it resides and will bring exceptional efficiency and compliance to the public sector.”

What Is OneGov?

The agreement is part of GSA’s OneGov strategy to centralize procurement of commercial IT products and services through standardized pricing and contract terms. Launched in April 2025, OneGov aims to reduce duplicate purchases across agencies and drive efficiency.