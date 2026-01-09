PsiQuantum EVP Mark Brunner. Todd Young and Maria Cantwell introduced the National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act.
Sens. Todd Young and Maria Cantwell have introduced the National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act.
Photo: Mark Brunner / LinkedIn
Bipartisan Bill Seeks to Reauthorize National Quantum Initiative

Sens. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., have introduced the National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act, which would extend federal support for quantum research and development.

What Is the Purpose of the National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act?

Young’s office said Friday the bipartisan bill proposes to authorize funding for five additional years to continue advancing quantum R&D programs across multiple federal science agencies, including the Office of Science and Technology Policy, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the National Science Foundation and NASA. The measure is intended to strengthen basic research, advance practical quantum applications and support workforce development to enhance U.S. competitiveness and national security.

The legislation directs the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy to establish a framework for global collaboration on quantum research and the secretary of commerce to develop a plan for quantum supply chain resilience. It mandates that agencies establish metrics and report progress to Congress and supports public-private collaboration through prize challenges. The bill also authorizes funding for new quantum centers and calls for a Government Accountability Office study to reduce administrative barriers to participation.

“This legislation is a great example of concrete, bipartisan support for major U.S. investments in quantum R&D, workforce development, and real-world applications,” Mark Brunner, executive vice president of public sector at PsiQuantum, said on a LinkedIn post.

Who Is Supporting the Bipartisan Measure?

The bill is co-sponsored by a bipartisan group of senators, including Steve Daines, R-Mont.; Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M.; Ted Budd, R-N.C.; Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. It is also supported by academic institutions such as the University of Notre Dame, Indiana University and Purdue University.

