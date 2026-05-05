Boeing logo. The U.S. Air Force has awarded Boeing a contract for the production of T-7A Red Hawk aircraft.
The U.S. Air Force has awarded Boeing a contract for the production of T-7A Red Hawk aircraft after achieving Milestone C approval.
Logo: Boeing
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Boeing Lands $219M Air Force T-7A Red Hawk Contract After Milestone C Approval

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Boeing Defense, Space & Security has received a $219 million contract from the U.S. Air Force for the production of T-7A Red Hawk advanced trainer aircraft following Milestone C approval.

What Does the T-7A Red Hawk Contract Cover?

The Air Force said Monday the award includes the delivery of the first 14 T-7A Red Hawk aircraft along with spares, support equipment and training. The contract follows an April 23 Milestone C decision that allows the program to transition to low-rate initial production. The full program plans to deliver 351 T-7A aircraft and 46 training simulators to five Air Force bases over the next 10 years.

What Capabilities Does the T-7A Provide?

The T-7A Red Hawk is the first Air Force aircraft developed using digital engineering to streamline production and maintenance. It is designed to prepare pilots for advanced fighter and bomber aircraft. The system is also slated to replace the T-38 Talon, with initial operational capability planned for 2027.

How Will Production Be Managed?

The T-7A Program Office will pursue a phased approach, beginning with this Milestone C decision and followed by separate approvals for each of the first three low-rate initial production lots. This strategy reportedly helps the Air Force manage concurrency risk by using insights from ongoing testing and program progress before moving forward with additional production lots. Initial operational capability is targeted for 2027, with instructors and maintainers building the foundation for the next generation of pilot training.

What Prior Agreements & Milestones Support the T-7A Program?

The Milestone C approval and subsequent contract award build on the modified agreement between the U.S. Air Force and Boeing to update the T-7A Red Hawk acquisition plan, including the procurement of four production-representative test vehicles in 2026 to accelerate testing, curriculum development and progress toward initial operational capability.

It also follows key program milestones, including the completion of a new flight control law in early 2024 and a series of test flights that demonstrated high-angle-of-attack performance and precise handling. Additional testing validated the aircraft’s escape systems and performance under extreme environmental conditions. Earlier, the program successfully completed its critical design review in 2020, confirming the aircraft’s readiness to support pilot training for advanced fourth- and fifth-generation platforms.

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