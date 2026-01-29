CISA Issues New Guidance to Address Insider Threats

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released new guidance aimed at helping critical infrastructure organizations and state, local, tribal and territorial governments address insider threats.

CISA said Wednesday the new resource, titled Assembling a Multi-Disciplinary Insider Threat Management Team, offers actionable strategies to help organizations prevent, detect and mitigate insider threats.

What Does the CISA Insider Threat Infographic Say?

According to CISA, an insider threat management team plays a key role in managing an organization’s insider threat program, tracking potential threats and mitigating the consequences of an insider’s malicious actions.

The infographic outlines the Plan, Organize, Execute and Maintain, or POEM, framework. Under the POEM framework, an organization should plan how it will use a threat management team, organize the team in alignment with the organization’s requirements, implement insider threat mitigation efforts and maintain the team’s viability.

For the execution phase, the infographic recommends that organizations implement mandatory training; coordinate analysis and response measures through process integration; and establish a hub to gather, review and analyze elements to improve information management, among other best practices.

What Did CISA Officials Say About the Insider Threat Guidance?

Acting CISA Director Madhu Gottumukkala said CISA seeks to provide organizations with practical strategies and actionable resources to help leaders build multidisciplinary teams and protect systems relied upon by the public.

Steve Casapulla, executive assistant director for infrastructure security at CISA, noted that the infographic reflects input from industry and government partners and aims to provide actionable guidance for establishing insider threat management teams.

“We encourage leadership to draw expertise from across departments for a holistic defense, while fostering a culture of trust where employees feel empowered to report concerns and stop threats before they escalate,” Casapulla added.

What Is CISA?

CISA is an agency within the Department of Homeland Security that defends national, digital and physical infrastructure from cyberthreats.

The agency has led efforts to strengthen cybersecurity and critical infrastructure resilience through guidance and interagency collaboration. CISA worked with the FBI and other international partners to issue a joint guidance on secure connectivity principles for operational technology.

In December, CISA updated its Cross-Sector Cybersecurity Performance Goals to reflect evolving threats and integrate best practices across critical infrastructure sectors and launched a new platform to facilitate public-private collaboration in cybersecurity.

In addition, the agency recently released a new resource that identifies hardware and software categories that are expected to support post-quantum cryptography standards.