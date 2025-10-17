CMS logo. CMS has issued a sources sought notice for the CCIIO security and privacy support contract.
CMS has issued a sources sought notice for the CCIIO security and privacy support contract.
Logo/cms.gov
/

CMS Issues Sources Sought Notice for CCIIO Security & Privacy Support Contract

1 min read

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has issued a request for information to determine potential contractors for the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight, or CCIIO, security and privacy support contract.

CMS Issues Sources Sought Notice for CCIIO Security & Privacy Support Contract

Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit gathers federal and industry leaders to discuss the most pressing topics in healthcare technology, including AI-ready public health services and CMS modernization. Register today.

What Is the Scope of the CCIIO Security & Privacy Contract?

According to the sources sought notice published on SAM.gov Thursday, CMS is conducting market research for General Services Administration multiple award schedule contractors capable of assisting the agency with security oversight, data monitoring and governance compliance. In particular, the selected contractor will provide the following services:

  • State administering entity and non-exchange entities support
  • Internal CMS security and privacy program support
  • Management of mission-critical MARS-E suite and supporting documents assistance
  • Agreements management support
  • Information system security officer support
  • Exchange security and privacy strategies and standards development and integration
  • Cybersecurity support
  • Outcome investigation and forensic analysis

Interested vendors can submit their responses until Nov. 13.

Related Articles

The Pentagon. DOD issued updated guidance for the continuation of military operations amid a government shutdown.
DOD Shutdown Guidance Limits Contract Work to Pre-Funded Efforts

The Department of Defense has released updated guidance for the continuation of military operations and other activities amid a government shutdown. According to the document published Thursday, vendors who were already awarded contracts before the funding lapse may continue to perform work even if it supports non-excepted activities, but only to the extent of funds already obligated on the contract before the lapse in appropriations. The Pentagon noted that new contracts, renewals, extensions, task orders or exercised options may not be issued or executed unless they support an excepted activity. Until Congress appropriates new funds, no additional obligations can be

U.S. Space Force logo. Space Force accepts second operational delivery of the FORGE missile warning system from SciTec.
SciTec’s FORGE Missile Warning System Achieves Space Force Operational Acceptance

The U.S. Space Force has accepted the second operational delivery of the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution, or FORGE, missile warning system developed by SciTec. The company said Thursday the 11th Space Warning Squadron at Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado received the second FORGE operational delivery, which integrates the system’s mission data processing capabilities with the cyber-secure FORGE framework to expand missile waring resiliency, performance and accuracy. New Capabilities to Improve Missile Threat Detection Matt McHugh, SciTec executive director and senior FORGE technical adviser, said the latest delivery offers performance enhancements to missile warning warfighters. “With FORGE processing we’re

John Wood, CEO of Telos. Wood announces the expansion of TSA PreCheck enrollment centers across 42 states and territories
Telos Grows TSA PreCheck Network With New Enrollment Centers in 6 States

Telos, a Transportation Security Administration partner, has added new enrollment locations for its TSA PreCheck program, which accelerates the process of airport security screening. The company said Wednesday that more facilities will open in California, Florida, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina and Texas, bringing the total number of TSA PreCheck enrollment centers to 492 nationwide. “Telos is pleased to have TSA PreCheck enrollment centers across 42 states and territories, bringing the convenience of TSA PreCheck to the backyard of millions of Americans,” stated John Wood, chairman and CEO of Telos. TSA is an agency under the Department of Homeland Security. If