The Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has issued a request for information to determine potential contractors for the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight, or CCIIO, security and privacy support contract .

Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit gathers federal and industry leaders to discuss the most pressing topics in healthcare technology, including AI-ready public health services and CMS modernization. Register today.

What Is the Scope of the CCIIO Security & Privacy Contract?

According to the sources sought notice published on SAM.gov Thursday, CMS is conducting market research for General Services Administration multiple award schedule contractors capable of assisting the agency with security oversight, data monitoring and governance compliance. In particular, the selected contractor will provide the following services:

State administering entity and non-exchange entities support

Internal CMS security and privacy program support

Management of mission-critical MARS-E suite and supporting documents assistance

Agreements management support

Information system security officer support

Exchange security and privacy strategies and standards development and integration

Cybersecurity support

Outcome investigation and forensic analysis

Interested vendors can submit their responses until Nov. 13.