Photo: U.S. Coast Guard
Adm. Kevin Lunday Takes Helm of US Coast Guard

Adm. Kevin Lunday officially took command of the U.S. Coast Guard during a swearing-in and assumption of command ceremony on Thursday at Coast Guard headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Kristi Noem, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and a previous Wash100 awardee, joined senior leaders of USCG and Joint Force members during the transition of command, USCG said Thursday.

What Are DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s Thoughts on Adm. Kevin Lunday?

Noem said President Trump wanted to revitalize the Coast Guard, equip it with the best available technology, ships and aircraft, and recruit the men and women necessary to carry out the mission. 

“With almost 40 years in the Coast Guard, and with command experience that has ranged from the Indo-Pacific to the Persian Gulf to cyberspace, Kevin Lunday was the man for the job,” the DHS secretary added.

In October, the president nominated Lunday for the position.

Who Is Adm. Kevin Lunday?

As the U.S. Coast Guard’s 28th commandant, he will lead the service’s transformation efforts through Force Design 2028 and strengthen operational readiness.

In this capacity, Lunday will oversee operations to secure, control and defend the U.S. border and maritime approaches; respond to crises and contingencies; and facilitate the flow of commerce that is key to U.S. maritime dominance, economic prosperity and strategic mobility.

He previously served as acting commandant of the Coast Guard, a position he assumed in January 2025.

Before accepting the acting commandant role, Lunday served as the 34th vice commandant of the service from June 2024 to January 2025.

Lunday is a career national security attorney and judge advocate who previously served as head of the Atlantic Area; commander of the Fourteenth Coast Guard District in the Pacific; commander of Coast Guard Cyber Command; and director of exercises and training at U.S. Cyber Command.

