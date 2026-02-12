Kristi Noem, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Noem commented about the Coast Guard's new icebreaker purchase
Kristi Noem, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said expanding the Coast Guard's icebreaker fleet will "reassert American maritime dominance" in the Arctic.
Photo: Tia Dufour / DHS
Coast Guard Taps Davie Defense to Expand Icebreaker Fleet With 5 New Arctic Security Cutters

3 mins read

The U.S. Coast Guard has awarded a contract to Davie Defense for the construction of five Arctic security cutters, bringing the total number of icebreakers currently on order to 11. The award marks the fulfillment of President Donald Trump’s directive to expand America’s icebreaker fleet and enhance the nation’s Arctic capability. 

“America has been an Arctic nation for over 150 years, and we’re finally acting like it under President Trump. Our adversaries continue to look to grow their presence in the Arctic, equipping the Coast Guard with Arctic Security Cutters will help reassert American maritime dominance there,” Kristi Noem, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and a 2026 Wash100 winner. “Revitalizing the U.S. Coast Guard’s icebreaking capabilities is crucial for our security and prosperity, and today’s announcement is an important step in that direction.”

Where Will the Icebreakers Be Constructed?

Davie Defense, the American sister company of Canada’s Davie, will construct three cutters domestically at its facilities in Galveston and Port Arthur in Texas. The rest will be built at Helsinki Shipyard in Finland. 

The company announced in September a $1 billion investment in the Texan shipyard Gulf Copper to establish what it called the “American Icebreaker Factory,” which will primarily pursue opportunities under the Coast Guard’s arctic security cutter program, Breaking Defense reported. 

Lockport, Louisiana-headquartered Bollinger Shipyards and Finnish company Rauma Marine Constructions Oy are also constructing Arctic security cutters under contracts awarded in December

Bollinger Shipyards and Rauma Marine Constructions Oy will build six Arctic security cutters, four within the U.S. and two in Finland, with the first ship scheduled for delivery in 2028. 

How Do the Ships Support the Coast Guard’s Mission?

According to the Coast Guard, the Arctic security cutters will serve as the foundation of a revitalized U.S. icebreaker fleet designed to safeguard national interests in the Arctic. The vessels are intended to defend U.S. sovereignty, secure critical shipping lanes, protect energy and mineral resources and counter foreign malign influence in the region.

The Coast Guard currently operates only two ice-capable cutters, one commissioned in 1976 and another recently converted from commercial service. The service estimates it needs at least nine Arctic security cutters to sustain year-round operations in the region as global competition in the Arctic intensifies.

