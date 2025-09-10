Coast Guard. The U.S. Coast Guard launched the Futures Development and Integration Directorate to modernize its capabilities.
The U.S. Coast Guard launched the Futures Development and Integration Directorate to modernize its capabilities.
The U.S. Coast Guard has established the Futures Development and Integration Directorate, an initiative that comes as part of the Force Design 2028 strategy.

Modernizing the Coast Guard

The USCG said Tuesday the new directorate will serve as a central hub or think tank for planning the modernization of the military service branch, enabling it to significantly enhance its capabilities and preparedness to address evolving challenges. The FD&I is intended to tackle challenges previously identified by the maritime service branch in the Force Design 2028 Executive Report. This includes outdated systems, delayed requirements processes, declining readiness and the need to streamline operations.

The FD&I will lead efforts to unify multiple separate staffs, including program analysis and evaluation, deputy commandant for operations, or DCO-X, the CG research and development center, office of research, development, test and evaluation, or CG-926, and parts of the assistant commandant for capability, or CG-7. The directorate will organize these siloed teams into five offices: foresight and strategy, wargaming and innovation, R&D center, strategic capabilities, and program analysis and evaluation.

Rear Adm. Amy Grable has been appointed to lead the FD&I. She reports to the acting chief of staff of the Coast Guard. The directorate will eventually transition to the Coast Guard secretariat once a secretary of the Coast Guard is confirmed.

