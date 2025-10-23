DOC seal. The Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration has launched the American AI Exports Program.
Commerce Department Launches American AI Exports Program to Advance Global AI Tech

The Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration has launched the American AI Exports Program to implement President Donald Trump’s July 23 executive order on Promoting the Export of the American AI Technology Stack.

What Is the Purpose of the American AI Exports Program?

The ITA said Tuesday the initiative aims to expand the global reach of U.S. artificial intelligence technologies. The full-stack AI export promotion program will identify industry-led export packages comprising AI hardware, software, models and applications across various sectors for promotion to markets worldwide.

The program will begin with industry outreach through a request for information, inviting feedback from domestic and international technology firms to guide program development and policy alignment. The Commerce Department plans to launch AIexports.gov and create an American AI export team to link U.S. companies with trusted international buyers. The ITA and the Department of State will support the program through their global networks of commercial and foreign service officers.

Based on feedback received through the RFI, the program will invite industry-led groups to submit proposals for exporting full-stack AI technologies. These proposals will be reviewed with key federal agencies, and selected packages will receive support from the Economic Diplomacy Action Group to pursue export opportunities.

Proposals will be reviewed with the secretaries of state, defense, and energy, and the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy. Approved AI packages will receive support from the interagency Economic Diplomacy Action Group to pursue qualified export opportunities.

