Department of Commerce seal. The Commerce Department's EDA has launched the AI Upskill Accelerator Pilot Program.
The Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration has launched the AI Upskill Accelerator Pilot Program to expand artificial intelligence workforce training.
Photo: U.S. Department of Commerce
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Commerce Department Launches AI Upskill Accelerator Pilot Program

2 mins read
  • The Commerce Department is investing $25 million to expand AI workforce training efforts nationwide
  • The new pilot program aims to help workers and businesses adapt to the growing use of AI technologies
  • The effort is designed to support regional economic growth through AI-focused workforce development

The Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, or EDA, has unveiled a $25 million funding opportunity to establish the AI Upskill Accelerator Pilot Program.

What Is the AI Upskill Accelerator Pilot Program?

The EDA said Monday the AI Upskill Accelerator Pilot Program will fund the design and implementation of workforce training initiatives focused on artificial intelligence skills. The effort is intended to help workers and businesses adopt AI technologies while strengthening industries in support of regional economic growth. The program is designed to support scalable and adaptable workforce development models that can evolve alongside advances in AI technology.

How Does the Program Align With Federal AI Priorities?

The funding opportunity aligns with the Trump administration’s 2025 AI Action Plan, which focuses on advancing AI development and expanding adoption throughout various industries. The newly launched pilot program reflects EDA’s role in helping businesses and workers build AI-related skills for the evolving workplace.

Ben Page, deputy assistant secretary and chief operating officer performing the duties of the assistant secretary, said AI is becoming a major driver of productivity and economic growth across industries.

“It is essential to equip American workers with the AI skills needed to ensure that regions can attract investment, adopt advanced technologies, and sustain long-term economic growth. This program will support workforce development in this critical emerging technology, ensuring American workers contribute to the nation’s leadership in artificial intelligence,” said Page.

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