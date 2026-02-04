The Senate has confirmed Maj. Gen. Luke Cropsey for promotion to lieutenant general, elevating him to a three-star role as he becomes the military deputy in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics.

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit will bring together leaders from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and industry to discuss current priorities across the air and space domains. Taking place July 30, the event will feature keynotes, panel discussions and opportunities to connect with peers while exploring emerging challenges and technologies shaping the future of these mission areas. Register now.

Cropsey, who has led the Department of the Air Force’s Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management portfolio since 2022, will transition to the Pentagon role after more than three years helping align technical architecture and acquisition authorities to support delivery of the DAF Battle Network, an integrated system-of-systems connecting sensors, effectors and logistics platforms to provide resilient decision advantage for joint and coalition forces, the Air Force said Saturday.

He will succeed Lt. Gen. Dale White, who was confirmed by the Senate for promotion to the rank of general to serve as direct reporting portfolio manager for critical major weapons systems.

“This appointment is a direct reflection of the energy, talent, and ingenuity that are the wellspring of C3BM’s incredible people,” said Cropsey, a 2025 Wash100 Award recipient. “It has been the privilege of my career leading this incredible team over the past three years. We’ve literally reshaped the way the Department thinks about and executes system-of-systems integration in the pursuit of a more lethal and more agile joint and coalition force.”

The Air Force has yet to announce a successor to lead the C3BM organization.

How Has Cropsey Shaped the C3BM Portfolio?

Cropsey oversaw the establishment of the new C3BM enterprise, formed by combining the Advanced Battle Management System program office with the Chief Architect Office. Since his appointment as the first program executive officer of C3BM, the organization has expanded into multiple divisions, including command and control; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; Kessel Run; airspace mission planning; aerial networks; and joint fires.

What Experience Does Cropsey Bring to His New Role?

Before leading C3BM, Cropsey served as director of the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate and as director of international affairs within Air Force Materiel Command.

He previously held senior acquisition roles supporting conventional and nuclear weapon systems and National Reconnaissance Office space programs. He also served as deputy for systems engineering plans and policy within the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Cropsey’s nomination for the Air Force deputy role was announced in December.