DARPA, GA-ASI Complete X-68A Drone Tests Ahead of Flight Demo

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., or GA-ASI, have advanced the X-68A air-launched uncrewed aircraft toward flight testing following completion of major ground and subsystem demonstrations.

What Technical Progress Has the X-68A Achieved?

DARPA said Tuesday the X-68A, developed under the LongShot program, successfully underwent full-scale wind-tunnel testing, including validation of its parachute recovery and weapons-release systems. These tests verified that the X-68A maintains structural stability during captive munition ejection, enabling an autonomous platform to be deployed from crewed combat aircraft while extending operational reach. These efforts reduced technical risk and cleared key requirements needed before integrated flight trials can begin.

What Is the LongShot Program?

The LongShot program is a DARPA initiative that aims to reshape air combat by developing an uncrewed aircraft that can be launched from a larger platform, fly ahead of manned forces, and engage adversaries using its own air-to-air missiles. Designed to operate independently of a specific host aircraft, the system could be deployed from fighters, bombers or palletized configurations on mobility aircraft, extending mission range while reducing risk to pilots.

When Will X-68A Flight Testing Begin?

Current efforts are focused on ground and integration testing, with flight testing expected by late 2026. The demonstration will validate the X-68A’s ability to deploy from an F-15 aircraft, confirming its overall airworthiness in powered flight. The maiden flight test had originally been targeted for December 2023 but was postponed as the team revised its strategy, moving away from a phased glider approach to concentrate on a single fully powered LongShot configuration and transitioning the launch platform to an F-15, Breaking Defense reported.

