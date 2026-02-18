DOT logo. Devin Ure has been appointed deputy assistant secretary for budget and programs at the DOT.
Devin Ure has been appointed deputy assistant secretary for budget and programs at the Department of Transportation.
Logo: U.S. Department of Transportation / Wikimedia
/

Devin Ure Named DOT Deputy Assistant Secretary for Budget & Programs

2 mins read

The Department of Transportation has promoted Devin Ure to deputy assistant secretary for budget and programs. Ure announced the appointment Sunday in a LinkedIn post.

“I’m incredibly grateful for my previous role as the Chief Financial Officer for the Office of the Secretary at U.S. Department of Transportation and for the mentors who supported me along the way. I’m looking forward to working with the talented team we have,” said Ure.

Who Is Devin Ure?

Ure is a career public servant with extensive experience applying analytics-driven strategies to financial management and organizational modernization. He has implemented automation, dashboards and predictive tools to streamline legacy processes, reduce inefficiencies and support real-time decision-making, while guiding teams in shifting from transactional roles to strategic advisory functions.

What Will Ure Do in His New DOT Role?

In his new role, Ure oversees more than $140 billion in budget and contract authority, leading a team of over 80 professionals responsible for the department’s budget development and execution. He also leads agency-wide performance evaluation and risk management efforts, with an emphasis on operational transformation and data-driven decision-making.

What Experience Does Ure Bring?

Ure has spent nearly 14 years at the department. Prior to this appointment, he served as CFO for the Office of the Secretary, managing a $5 billion annual budget. The government finance leader also served as director of financial management at the Volpe Transportation Center. Earlier in his career, Ure held budget analyst roles at both DOT and the Department of Labor.

