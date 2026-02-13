Space Systems Command logo. The U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command successfully launched the USSF-87 mission.
The U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command, in partnership with United Launch Alliance, successfully launched the USSF-87 mission.
Logo: Space Systems Command / Wikimedia
Space Force Launches USSF-87 Mission on ULA Vulcan Rocket

The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command, in partnership with United Launch Alliance, successfully launched the USSF-87 mission aboard a Vulcan Centaur rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

This was the Vulcan rocket’s second National Security Space Launch, or NSSL, mission, SSC said Thursday.

What Happened During the USSF-87 Launch?

The Vulcan rocket delivered its payloads to their intended orbits after encountering an anomaly observed early in flight involving one of the four solid rocket motors. The mission flew in the “VC4S” configuration, which includes a Centaur V upper stage, four solid rocket motors and a standard payload fairing.

SSC’s System Delta 80, or SYD 80, will coordinate with ULA under its mission assurance and space flightworthiness processes ahead of the next Vulcan national security mission.

What Payloads Were Deployed With USSF-87?

The USSF-87 mission carried multiple payloads, including the Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program, or GSSAP, spacecraft built by Northrop Grumman. The satellite, deployed approximately 6.5 hours after liftoff, will support the U.S. Space Command’s space surveillance operations. Additional research and training systems were included to support the refinement of on-orbit maneuver tactics and bolster the resilience and defensive posture of assets operating in geosynchronous orbit. The payloads are intended to advance space technologies and support current and future programs of record.

