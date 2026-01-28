The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate has issued a request for information to gather industry input on deployable 5G systems capable of supporting operational missions .

What Is DHS Seeking From Industry?

According to the sources sought notice posted Tuesday on SAM.gov, DHS S&T seeks technical, operational and cost data to help shape potential future acquisition strategies. Industry responses are due by March 2.

What Technical Details Are Requested?

DHS is asking vendors to provide information on system design and integration, including size, weight, power requirements, portability, platform integration and supported radio access technologies. The agency is also seeking details on frequency bands, antenna configurations, technology readiness levels and manufacturing origin.

What Operational Performance Does DHS Expect?

Beyond technical design, DHS is seeking insight into how the systems perform in real-world operational environments. The notice calls for information on system capacity, scalability, coverage, data performance and application server support. It also highlights ease of deployment, automated provisioning, interference detection and secure access controls, along with sustainment factors such as training, software updates and remote diagnostics.

What Security, Interoperability & Cost Factors Is DHS Evaluating?

Other key focus areas include security, interoperability and standards compliance. These areas encompass data encryption and cybersecurity features, network resilience and failover capabilities, interoperability with other networks, multi-vendor support and environmental tolerance.

Finally, DHS is requesting cost and support information to assess total lifecycle value and inform future acquisition decisions. This includes lifecycle cost estimates, licensing details, documentation and available support options.