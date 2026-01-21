DIU Acting Director Emil Michael. DIU, DAWG and the U.S. Navy launched the Autonomous Vehicle Orchestrator prize challenge.
​The Defense Innovation Unit has collaborated with the Defense Autonomous Warfare Group and the U.S. Navy to launch a prize challenge to develop the Autonomous Vehicle Orchestrator.
Photo: U.S. Department of War
//

DIU, DAWG & Navy Launch $100M Prize Challenge for Autonomous Vehicle Orchestrator

3 mins read

The Defense Innovation Unit has collaborated with the Defense Autonomous Warfare Group, or DAWG, and the U.S. Navy to launch a prize challenge offering up to $100 million to develop an Autonomous Vehicle Orchestrator prototype.

DIU, DAWG & Navy Launch $100M Prize Challenge for Autonomous Vehicle Orchestrator

DIU Acting Director and Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering Emil Michael is one of the speakers at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29. He joins other top defense and GovCon industry leaders who will discuss the technologies and strategies driving the future of warfare and U.S. national security. Register now!

The orchestrator is intended to enable commanders to task and coordinate large numbers of autonomous systems across domains by translating human intent into machine execution, DIU said in a press release published Jan. 13.

“This solicitation’s approach is the new standard—we’re moving fast to deliver tangible capabilities to the warfighter. Selected performers will be shoulder‑to‑shoulder with operators, and they will be proving that their capability works in an operational environment,” said Hon. Emil Michaelacting director of DIU and under secretary of war for research and engineering.

What Is the Autonomous Vehicle Orchestrator For?

The Autonomous Vehicle Orchestrator is intended to enable effective command and control of autonomous systems as they are increasingly deployed across multiple domains. As these systems grow in number and variety, a scalable, vehicle-agnostic orchestration layer is needed to manage fleet-level operations. The orchestrator would serve as a human-machine interface that converts commander intent received through voice, text or haptic input into coordinated actions while preserving human oversight.

“The Department’s fleet of autonomous vehicles is the future of warfighting – but they are nothing without the intelligence and experience of the operator,” said Michael Dodd, acting deputy director of DIU and assistant secretary of war for critical technologies.

“This Prize Challenge will deliver a human-machine interaction layer that will directly impact the lethality and effectiveness of these systems,” Dodd continued.

What Are the Prize Challenge Details?

The prize challenge is organized into a series of iterative sprints that tackle increasingly complex elements of the problem. Vendors are evaluated for selection before the initial sprint, and only those who complete a sprint may advance to the next phase, while unsuccessful participants are eliminated from further consideration. The challenge will remain open through Jan. 25, during which multiple awards totaling up to $100 million are expected to be issued.

Related Articles

Michael Lynch. The former CEO of Zedsen has been named GSA's deputy administrator.
Michael Lynch Named GSA Deputy Administrator

The General Services Administration has appointed Michael Lynch, a seasoned business leader, as deputy administrator. In this capacity, Lynch will help implement GSA programs and advance the agency’s mission of providing innovative services to federal agencies, the agency said Tuesday. What Are GSA Administrator Edward Forst’s Thoughts on Michael Lynch’s Appointment? GSA Administrator Edward Forst praised Lynch’s leadership and impact since joining the agency. “Since joining GSA, Mike has demonstrated exceptional business acumen, strong leadership, and a clear track record of results,” said Forst. “In addition to serving as the agency’s chief operating officer, Mike will lead the development and

NASA DAA Joel Kearns. NASA has selected three new science payloads to be delivered to the moon on future lunar missions.
NASA Selects Three New Science Payloads for Future Lunar Missions

NASA has selected three new lunar science investigations to be delivered to the Moon under the agency’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services, or CLPS, initiative and Artemis campaign. The research payloads will be delivered to the lunar surface by U.S. commercial partners no earlier than 2028, NASA said Tuesday. Save your seat and join senior U.S. Air Force and Space Force leaders at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit in July for insights on advanced technologies and strategies shaping the future of air and space. What Are NASA’s New Science Investigations? NASA’s newly selected instruments, chosen through the Payloads

Lt. Gen. James Adams III, programs and resources deputy commandant of the Marine Corps. Adams was nominated as DIA director
Trump Selects Marine Corps Leader James Adams III to Lead Defense Intelligence Agency

President Donald Trump has nominated Lt. Gen. James Adams III, deputy commandant for programs and resources at the U.S. Marine Corps, as the next director of the Defense Intelligence Agency.  The Department of War confirmed the nominations in a press release Tuesday, adding that Adams is also up for reappointment to the grade of lieutenant general.  What Are the Responsibilities of a DIA Director? If confirmed, Adams will command the agency, which provides military intelligence to policymakers and the Department of War, and its 16,500-person workforce. He will also serve as principal adviser to the secretary of war and to the