Leaders at the Defense Logistics Agency’s Troop Support recently concluded a three-day course that provided groups an opportunity to present concepts aimed at modernizing military logistics through artificial intelligence and digital workforce platforms.

DLA’s efforts to modernize logistics through AI, data-driven decision-making and workforce innovation mirror the themes of the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit. Sign up now to hear experts on AI, cyber and enterprise IT on April 22 and be part of the conversation shaping government technology.

DLA said Thursday the “Creating Innovative Navigators Course” was part of DLA Troop Support’s annual operating plan and challenged participants to develop concrete, actionable platforms designed to address real-world challenges facing the agency.

What Concepts Were Presented at DLA Troop Support’s Innovation Course?

During the event, DLA Troop Support teams presented four concepts aimed at accelerating modernization.

One proposal, Vendor Alert and Liability Oversight Resource, or VALOR, uses AI-enabled analytics to provide early warning of supplier risks.

“Moving our mindset from diagnosis to prognosis is a game-changer. A tool like VALOR could be a decision-advantage engine that will keep us ahead of the problem,” said Christopher Mosher, deputy commander of DLA Troop Support. “By leveraging AI, we can achieve true decision advantage and proactively mitigate disruptions before they can impact the Warfighter.”

The Leveraging Innovation Networks and Knowledge, or LINK, initiative focuses on strengthening digital fluency across the workforce by helping employees better use existing data tools. Meanwhile, a group proposed the Digital Adoption Readiness Team, or DART, concept, which would embed digital and process-improvement experts within each of DLA Troop Support’s four supply chains to improve forecasting, inventory visibility and mission responsiveness.

Rounding out the presentations was a proposal to establish a Troop Support Automated Process Council designed to empower employees to identify and digitize manual tasks.

“The synergy between these ideas is powerful. DART provides the top-down expertise, and the Council empowers innovation from the ground up,” Mosher said.

Mosher added that he plans to brief the concepts to the commanding general and emphasized that the ideas presented represent the beginning of the implementation process.

How DLA Advances Modernization to Support Warfighter Readiness?

DLA is ramping up its modernization efforts across both technology and logistics to better support global warfighter readiness. Central to this push is the Tech Accelerator Team, which aims to identify commercial technologies from non-traditional companies to address agency challenges.

DLA has made strides in AI adoption. In March 2025, the agency announced that it had over 55 AI models in various phases of production, testing and operational use. Complementing these efforts is a strategic shift toward a “just enough” logistics model, which leverages AI-enabled predictive analytics, strengthened cybersecurity and interoperable systems to deliver capabilities in increasingly contested environments.