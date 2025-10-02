DLA Unifies Class IX Support Under New Command

The Defense Logistics Agency has officially established DLA Weapons Support , a major subordinate command tasked with delivering spare and repair parts for weapon systems across the joint force.

DLA Consolidates Class IX Support

The DLA said Wednesday the move, effective Oct. 1, consolidates the missions of DLA Aviation and DLA Land and Maritime under a single structure to streamline Class IX logistics operations. During the one-year transition, the subordinate command will be led jointly by Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor of Land and Maritime and Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Launey of Aviation. It will operate from the current Defense Supply Centers in Columbus, Ohio, and Richmond, Virginia.

Enhancing Supply Chain Efficiency

According to DLA Director Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, combining the Class IX spare and repair parts mission under a single command aims to optimize support, establish standard best practices and enhance prioritization across the joint force. This strategic integration is intended to help the agency move faster and respond more effectively in highly contested operational environments.

“As the nation’s logistics combat support agency, it is vital that DLA evolves in parallel with the ever-changing landscape. Now is the time to accelerate transformation – modernizing DLA to be more adaptive, efficient and resilient,” said Simerly.