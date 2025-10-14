Breaking Defense reported Sunday that the Department of Defense is preparing to shift approximately $8 billion in unspent research and development funds for fiscal year 2025 to ensure that service members receive paychecks during the ongoing government shutdown.

According to a DOD official, President Donald Trump has directed the secretary of defense to use available funds to ensure that military personnel are paid on Oct. 15.

“The Department of War has identified approximately $8 billion of unobligated research development testing and evaluation funds (RDTE) from the prior fiscal year that will be used to issue mid month paychecks to service members in the event the funding lapse continues past October 15th,” the official wrote in a statement to Breaking Defense.

Government Shutdown’s Impact on Civilian Workforce, Troops

The government shutdown, which is approaching the two-week mark, has prompted the Pentagon to start furloughing civilian employees.

Uniformed personnel, however, are required to continue their duties despite not receiving pay during the funding lapse.

Questions Remain Over Duration of DOD Funding Fix

The Pentagon official declined to answer further questions regarding how long the $8 billion will last, whether additional funds have been identified, or what impact the plan might have on new weapons and technology development projects.