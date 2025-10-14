Intelligent Waves and Signify , a company specializing in connected LED lighting, have collaborated to launch IllumiConn, a joint venture designed to advance secure optical wireless communication for defense and government applications.

IW said the partnership merges its cybersecurity and networking expertise with Signify’s Light Fidelity and Free-Space Optics technologies to deliver high-speed, infrared-based data transport in mission-critical and contested environments.

IllumiConn’s Trulifi Powers Advanced Wireless Networks

Trulifi, IllumiConn’s flagship technology, delivers high-speed, ultra-low latency wireless communication using secure optical transmission beams instead of conventional radio waves. This non-RF-based system ensures reliable connectivity in both indoor and outdoor settings, especially where radio frequency systems struggle with interference or security concerns.

“IllumiConn delivers high-speed, secure communication that is immune to interception or interference and fully adaptable to mission-critical environments. It’s the future of secure wireless connectivity,” said Intelligent Waves CEO Tony Crescenzo .

Enhanced Security for Mission-Critical Operations

Trulifi’s optical transmission system’s narrow beams are immune to electromagnetic interference. Its signals are invisible, hard to jam and detect or intercept, making it suitable for classified and tactical operations requiring stealth and resilience.

“In an era where security and reliability are non-negotiable, IllumiConn offers a unique solution to deliver high-speed, secure communication that is virtually impossible to be intercepted or jammed,” said Craig Janus , chief operating officer of Intelligent Waves and CEO of IllumiConn.